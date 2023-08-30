Nick Madrigal vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nick Madrigal (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .275 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- Madrigal has gotten a hit in 44 of 71 games this season (62.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 71 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has had an RBI in 17 games this year (23.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.5%).
- In 33.8% of his games this year (24 of 71), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.277
|AVG
|.274
|.341
|OBP
|.313
|.384
|SLG
|.358
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|14
|10/5
|K/BB
|10/4
|4
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (3-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.65 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 2.65 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .176 to opposing hitters.
