The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 129 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .556, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Robert has recorded a hit in 86 of 125 games this year (68.8%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.2%).

He has hit a home run in 25.6% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.

Robert has driven in a run in 46 games this season (36.8%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 49.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 64 .260 AVG .278 .318 OBP .330 .580 SLG .537 36 XBH 32 17 HR 17 34 RBI 35 63/14 K/BB 86/14 4 SB 13

