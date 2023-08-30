Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 83 walks while batting .243.
  • He ranks 106th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 96th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Happ is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Happ has gotten a hit in 82 of 129 games this season (63.6%), including 27 multi-hit games (20.9%).
  • Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (10.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 39 games this year (30.2%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (14.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 64
.240 AVG .246
.349 OBP .371
.416 SLG .411
22 XBH 23
9 HR 7
37 RBI 26
69/39 K/BB 58/44
5 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • The Brewers will send Woodruff (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .176 against him.
