How to Watch the Cubs vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
William Contreras and Ian Happ will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 158 home runs.
- Fueled by 393 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 14th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 665 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.276 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 18 starts this season.
- Hendricks has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mitch Keller
|8/26/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Colin Selby
|8/27/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-1
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Bailey Falter
|8/28/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Wade Miley
|8/29/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Corbin Burnes
|8/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Brett Kennedy
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Graham Ashcraft
|9/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Andrew Abbott
|9/4/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Logan Webb
