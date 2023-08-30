William Contreras and Ian Happ will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 158 home runs.

Fueled by 393 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 14th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 665 total runs this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.276 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 18 starts this season.

Hendricks has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Away Jordan Wicks Colin Selby 8/27/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Brett Kennedy 9/1/2023 Reds - Away - - 9/2/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Graham Ashcraft 9/3/2023 Reds - Away Jameson Taillon Andrew Abbott 9/4/2023 Giants - Home Justin Steele Logan Webb

