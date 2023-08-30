Cody Bellinger vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (batting .244 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 122 hits and an OBP of .363 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 74.3% of his 101 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.7% of them.
- In 17.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 47 games this season (46.5%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 55.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (18.8%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.318
|AVG
|.316
|.364
|OBP
|.362
|.564
|SLG
|.511
|26
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|9
|39
|RBI
|37
|32/15
|K/BB
|32/15
|11
|SB
|7
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (3-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.65 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .176 against him.
