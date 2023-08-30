On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (batting .244 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 122 hits and an OBP of .363 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 74.3% of his 101 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.7% of them.

In 17.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 47 games this season (46.5%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 55.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .318 AVG .316 .364 OBP .362 .564 SLG .511 26 XBH 18 11 HR 9 39 RBI 37 32/15 K/BB 32/15 11 SB 7

Brewers Pitching Rankings