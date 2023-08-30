Andrew Vaughn vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .255 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 68.0% of his 122 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (16 of 122), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.9% of his games this year, Vaughn has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.3%.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|61
|.264
|AVG
|.247
|.329
|OBP
|.304
|.454
|SLG
|.390
|21
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|32
|42/15
|K/BB
|61/16
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (13-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 158 1/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.89), 44th in WHIP (1.320), and 43rd in K/9 (7.7).
