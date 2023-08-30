Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on August 30 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .337 this season while batting .272 with 44 walks and 64 runs scored.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 127th in slugging.

Benintendi has had a hit in 89 of 120 games this season (74.2%), including multiple hits 33 times (27.5%).

In 4.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.0% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.8% of his games this season, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.7% of his games this year (50 of 120), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 62 .284 AVG .262 .352 OBP .322 .394 SLG .345 18 XBH 16 3 HR 2 15 RBI 23 41/23 K/BB 34/21 7 SB 6

