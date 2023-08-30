Andrew Benintendi vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on August 30 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .337 this season while batting .272 with 44 walks and 64 runs scored.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 127th in slugging.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 89 of 120 games this season (74.2%), including multiple hits 33 times (27.5%).
- In 4.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.0% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.8% of his games this season, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.7% of his games this year (50 of 120), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|62
|.284
|AVG
|.262
|.352
|OBP
|.322
|.394
|SLG
|.345
|18
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|23
|41/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|7
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Gibson (13-7) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.89 ERA in 158 1/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw eight innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.89), 44th in WHIP (1.320), and 43rd in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
