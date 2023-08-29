Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on August 29 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .266.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 56 of 90 games this year (62.2%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (20%).

He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 90), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has had an RBI in 34 games this season (37.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .267 AVG .265 .311 OBP .310 .418 SLG .419 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 22 RBI 24 32/9 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings