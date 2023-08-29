Tuesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (82-49) and Chicago White Sox (52-80) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 29.

The Orioles will give the ball to Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Jesse Scholtens (1-6, 4.15 ERA).

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a runline.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 87 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (33.3%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 3-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (545 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.85) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule