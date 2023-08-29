Nico Hoerner vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .326 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on August 29 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- In 73.6% of his 121 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 121), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (38 of 121), with more than one RBI 16 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (13.2%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.300
|AVG
|.261
|.366
|OBP
|.311
|.426
|SLG
|.367
|19
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|35/21
|K/BB
|39/16
|18
|SB
|14
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.65), ninth in WHIP (1.076), and 25th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
