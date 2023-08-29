The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Madrigal has picked up a hit in 62% of his 71 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 71 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has driven in a run in 17 games this year (23.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.5%).

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7%.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .277 AVG .274 .341 OBP .313 .384 SLG .358 7 XBH 9 2 HR 0 9 RBI 14 10/5 K/BB 10/4 4 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings