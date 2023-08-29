The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa (.273 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa has three doubles, four home runs and a walk while hitting .173.

In 46.9% of his games this season (15 of 32), Sosa has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Sosa has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven games this season (21.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .194 AVG .143 .194 OBP .163 .323 SLG .310 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 4 RBI 7 16/0 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings