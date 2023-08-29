Ian Happ vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 83 walks while hitting .241.
- He ranks 112th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- Happ is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 81 of 128 games this year (63.3%), including 26 multi-hit games (20.3%).
- In 14 games this year, he has homered (10.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Happ has driven home a run in 39 games this year (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 53 of 128 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.236
|AVG
|.246
|.347
|OBP
|.371
|.410
|SLG
|.411
|21
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|7
|37
|RBI
|26
|67/39
|K/BB
|58/44
|5
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Burnes goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.65), ninth in WHIP (1.076), and 25th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
