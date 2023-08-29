On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 83 walks while hitting .241.

He ranks 112th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Happ is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Happ has gotten a hit in 81 of 128 games this year (63.3%), including 26 multi-hit games (20.3%).

In 14 games this year, he has homered (10.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Happ has driven home a run in 39 games this year (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 53 of 128 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .236 AVG .246 .347 OBP .371 .410 SLG .411 21 XBH 23 9 HR 7 37 RBI 26 67/39 K/BB 58/44 5 SB 6

