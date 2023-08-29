Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (69-62) and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) matching up at Wrigley Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on August 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (14-3) to the mound, while Corbin Burnes (9-6) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Live Stream:

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won 25 of its 37 games, or 67.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 664.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).

Cubs Schedule