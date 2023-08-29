Cubs vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (69-62) and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) matching up at Wrigley Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on August 29.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (14-3) to the mound, while Corbin Burnes (9-6) will answer the bell for the Brewers.
Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.
- This season Chicago has won 25 of its 37 games, or 67.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 664.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 24
|@ Pirates
|W 5-4
|Justin Steele vs Rob Zastryzny
|August 25
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Mitch Keller
|August 26
|@ Pirates
|W 10-6
|Jordan Wicks vs Colin Selby
|August 27
|@ Pirates
|W 10-1
|Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
|August 28
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Wade Miley
|August 29
|Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Corbin Burnes
|August 30
|Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 1
|@ Reds
|-
|Javier Assad vs Brett Kennedy
|September 1
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 2
|@ Reds
|-
|Javier Assad vs Graham Ashcraft
|September 3
|@ Reds
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Andrew Abbott
