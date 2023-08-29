Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (69-62) and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) matching up at Wrigley Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on August 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (14-3) to the mound, while Corbin Burnes (9-6) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
  • The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.
  • This season Chicago has won 25 of its 37 games, or 67.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
  • Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 664.
  • The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 24 @ Pirates W 5-4 Justin Steele vs Rob Zastryzny
August 25 @ Pirates L 2-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Mitch Keller
August 26 @ Pirates W 10-6 Jordan Wicks vs Colin Selby
August 27 @ Pirates W 10-1 Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
August 28 Brewers L 6-2 Jameson Taillon vs Wade Miley
August 29 Brewers - Justin Steele vs Corbin Burnes
August 30 Brewers - Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Woodruff
September 1 @ Reds - Javier Assad vs Brett Kennedy
September 1 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA
September 2 @ Reds - Javier Assad vs Graham Ashcraft
September 3 @ Reds - Jameson Taillon vs Andrew Abbott

