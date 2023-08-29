The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 67.8% of his games this season (82 of 121), with at least two hits 28 times (23.1%).

He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 121), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has had an RBI in 44 games this year (36.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (39.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .264 AVG .242 .329 OBP .301 .454 SLG .388 21 XBH 21 11 HR 5 34 RBI 31 42/15 K/BB 60/16 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings