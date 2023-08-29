Andrew Benintendi vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .710, fueled by an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .371. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.
- In 74.8% of his 119 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (4.2%), leaving the park in 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in 31 games this year (26.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 50 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|61
|.284
|AVG
|.266
|.352
|OBP
|.327
|.394
|SLG
|.351
|18
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|23
|41/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|7
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Orioles will send Kremer (12-5) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.31 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.292 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
