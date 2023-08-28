The Baltimore Orioles (81-49) and Chicago White Sox (52-79) clash on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The probable starters are Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) for the Orioles and Michael Kopech (5-11) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - BAL (3-3, 5.38 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-11, 4.95 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

The White Sox are sending Kopech (5-11) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.95 ERA and 122 strikeouts over 120 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.

Kopech has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Kopech will look to record his 15th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages five innings per appearance.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Michael Kopech vs. Orioles

He will take the hill against an Orioles offense that ranks 14th in the league with 1114 total hits (on a .253 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .424 (10th in the league) with 154 total home runs (16th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Orioles this season, Kopech has pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out four.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

The Orioles will hand the ball to Rodriguez (3-3) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 5.38, a 2.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.414.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Grayson Rodriguez vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .240 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 24th in the league (.391) and 145 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the White Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-20 with two home runs and four RBI in five innings.

