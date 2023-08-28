Sportsbooks have listed player props for Adley Rutschman, Luis Robert and others when the Baltimore Orioles host the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Robert Stats

Robert has 125 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .265/.321/.554 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 128 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .277/.342/.374 slash line on the season.

Benintendi has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has recorded 132 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .274/.366/.423 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 70 RBI (117 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .252/.324/.476 on the season.

Santander takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

