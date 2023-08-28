The Chicago White Sox will look to Andrew Benintendi for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 145 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 545 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.405 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech (5-11) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing one hit.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 24 starts this season, Kopech has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics L 12-4 Home Dylan Cease Zach Neal 8/26/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles - Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles - Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers - Home Touki Toussaint Alex Faedo 9/2/2023 Tigers - Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.