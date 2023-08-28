Tim Anderson vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on August 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .246 with 16 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.
- Anderson is batting .375 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 97 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In 21 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (32.0%), including eight multi-run games (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.235
|AVG
|.256
|.269
|OBP
|.308
|.299
|SLG
|.300
|9
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|10
|50/7
|K/BB
|48/15
|3
|SB
|9
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Rodriguez (3-3) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.38 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 5.38 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.