Patrick Wisdom -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .200.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of those games.

In 17 games this season, he has gone deep (21.3%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).

Wisdom has driven in a run in 21 games this season (26.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (40.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.8%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 43 .171 AVG .223 .290 OBP .289 .495 SLG .492 12 XBH 16 11 HR 9 21 RBI 19 43/17 K/BB 59/11 2 SB 2

