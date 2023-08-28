Patrick Wisdom -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .200.
  • Wisdom has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of those games.
  • In 17 games this season, he has gone deep (21.3%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Wisdom has driven in a run in 21 games this season (26.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 32 games this year (40.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cubs Players vs the Brewers

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 43
.171 AVG .223
.290 OBP .289
.495 SLG .492
12 XBH 16
11 HR 9
21 RBI 19
43/17 K/BB 59/11
2 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers will send Miley (6-3) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.18, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.