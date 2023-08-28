Luis Robert -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on August 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Athletics.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 125 hits, batting .265 this season with 67 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is sixth in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 84 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.

In 26.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (37.4%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (13.0%).

He has scored a run in 62 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .260 AVG .270 .318 OBP .324 .580 SLG .532 36 XBH 31 17 HR 17 34 RBI 35 63/14 K/BB 85/14 4 SB 12

Orioles Pitching Rankings