Lenyn Sosa -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on August 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is hitting .178 with three doubles, four home runs and a walk.

Sosa enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .313 with two homers.

Sosa has had a hit in 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).

In 12.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.6% of his games this season, Sosa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven games this year (22.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .194 AVG .154 .194 OBP .175 .323 SLG .333 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 4 RBI 7 16/0 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings