The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ is hitting .241 with 25 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 83 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

Happ enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.

In 80 of 127 games this season (63.0%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).

In 10.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has driven home a run in 38 games this year (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 64 .236 AVG .246 .348 OBP .371 .400 SLG .411 20 XBH 23 8 HR 7 36 RBI 26 67/39 K/BB 58/44 5 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings