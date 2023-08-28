On Monday, Eloy Jimenez (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .272 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

In 16.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.7% of his games this year, Jimenez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 of 91 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 41 .293 AVG .247 .340 OBP .295 .440 SLG .455 14 XBH 16 7 HR 8 29 RBI 24 40/14 K/BB 37/11 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings