Christian Yelich will lead the Milwaukee Brewers into a matchup with Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +105 moneyline odds.

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -125 +105 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 6-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 66 total times this season. They've gone 39-27 in those games.

Chicago has gone 30-16 (winning 65.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-56-4 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 ATS.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-30 34-31 29-29 40-32 46-42 23-19

