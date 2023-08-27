On Sunday, Yan Gomes (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .273 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 88 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In 37.5% of his games this year, Gomes has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31 of 88 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 46 .273 AVG .273 .312 OBP .319 .427 SLG .433 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 22 RBI 23 32/8 K/BB 33/7 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings