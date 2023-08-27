The Chicago White Sox (51-79) will look to Lenyn Sosa, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Oakland Athletics (38-92) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox will give the nod to Mike Clevinger (5-6, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn (3-3, 4.00 ERA).

White Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (5-6) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 3.47 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 17 games.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Clevinger has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 29-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.

Blackburn is aiming to secure his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Blackburn is trying for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

In three of his 15 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Paul Blackburn vs. White Sox

He will face off against a White Sox offense that ranks 21st in the league with 1061 total hits (on a .239 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .390 (24th in the league) with 145 total home runs (19th in MLB action).

Blackburn has a 9 ERA and a 2 WHIP against the White Sox this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .316 batting average over one appearance.

