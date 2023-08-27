Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (51-79) will match up against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (38-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, August 27. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (5-6, 3.47 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (3-3, 4.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the White Sox and Athletics matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (-135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $17.41 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Benintendi hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won 21, or 53.8%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the White Sox have a 15-10 record (winning 60% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox went 2-3 across the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 127 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (29.1%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won 34 of 118 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

White Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-286) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.