The Chicago White Sox will send a hot-hitting Andrew Benintendi to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Zack Gelof, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 145 total home runs.

Chicago's .390 slugging percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Chicago ranks 25th in runs scored with 539 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox rank last in MLB with an on-base percentage of .295.

The White Sox's 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Chicago's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 25th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.412).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (5-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Clevinger is looking to secure his sixth quality start of the year.

Clevinger is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.

In six of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Bryan Woo 8/23/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics L 12-4 Home Dylan Cease Zach Neal 8/26/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics - Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles - Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles - Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers - Home Touki Toussaint Alex Faedo 9/2/2023 Tigers - Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson

