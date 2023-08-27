How to Watch the White Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
The Chicago White Sox will send a hot-hitting Andrew Benintendi to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Zack Gelof, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 145 total home runs.
- Chicago's .390 slugging percentage ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
- Chicago ranks 25th in runs scored with 539 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox rank last in MLB with an on-base percentage of .295.
- The White Sox's 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Chicago's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 25th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.412).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Clevinger (5-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Clevinger is looking to secure his sixth quality start of the year.
- Clevinger is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In six of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Bryan Woo
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-4
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|George Kirby
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Zach Neal
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|JP Sears
|8/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Paul Blackburn
|8/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Dean Kremer
|8/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Gibson
|9/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Alex Faedo
|9/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
