A couple of hot hitters, Luis Robert and Brent Rooker, will be on display when the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored White Sox have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +110. The contest's total has been listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -135 +110 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox are 21-18 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.8% of those games).

Chicago has a 15-10 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The White Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Chicago has played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-64-6).

The White Sox have collected an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-37 24-42 21-28 30-50 37-59 14-19

