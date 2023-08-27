Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .244 with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.
  • Anderson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .318.
  • In 60.4% of his games this season (58 of 96), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (29.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 96 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this season (21.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 30 of 96 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 50
.231 AVG .256
.266 OBP .308
.291 SLG .300
8 XBH 9
1 HR 0
12 RBI 10
47/7 K/BB 48/15
3 SB 9

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Blackburn (3-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
