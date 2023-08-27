Patrick Wisdom returns to action for the Chicago Cubs versus Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh PiratesAugust 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 23 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-2.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is hitting .197 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 28 walks.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 34 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (21.5%), and in 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has driven in a run in 21 games this year (26.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 32 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cubs Players vs the Pirates

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 42 .171 AVG .219 .290 OBP .286 .495 SLG .492 12 XBH 16 11 HR 9 21 RBI 19 43/17 K/BB 59/11 2 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings