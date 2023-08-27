The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.346 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while batting .282.
  • Madrigal is batting .375 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Madrigal has gotten a hit in 44 of 69 games this season (63.8%), including 15 multi-hit games (21.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 69 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (24.6%), with two or more RBI in six of them (8.7%).
  • He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 33
.284 AVG .279
.350 OBP .318
.394 SLG .365
7 XBH 9
2 HR 0
9 RBI 14
10/5 K/BB 9/4
4 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the left-hander threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.
