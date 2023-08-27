Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Athletics.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 125 hits, batting .265 this season with 67 extra-base hits.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 94th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Robert has gotten a hit in 84 of 123 games this season (68.3%), including 32 multi-hit games (26.0%).

He has gone deep in 32 games this season (26.0%), leaving the park in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.

Robert has an RBI in 46 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 62 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .260 AVG .270 .318 OBP .324 .580 SLG .532 36 XBH 31 17 HR 17 34 RBI 35 63/14 K/BB 85/14 4 SB 12

