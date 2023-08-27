Lenyn Sosa vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa (.242 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has three doubles, four home runs and a walk while hitting .175.
- Sosa has recorded a hit in 14 of 30 games this season (46.7%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.3% of his games this season, Sosa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in seven of 30 games so far this year.
Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.190
|AVG
|.154
|.190
|OBP
|.175
|.328
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|16/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.73 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Blackburn (3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
