Korey Lee vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)
- Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.
- Lee had a hit in two of 11 games last year, with multiple hits in one of those games.
- He did not go yard last year in the 11 games he appeared in.
- Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.
- He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last year.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.071
|AVG
|.273
|.133
|OBP
|.273
|.143
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (3-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
