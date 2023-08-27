Jeimer Candelario vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .267 with 37 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (77 of 121), with at least two hits 30 times (24.8%).
- He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 33.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|11
|.272
|AVG
|.220
|.363
|OBP
|.250
|.487
|SLG
|.366
|32
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|1
|28
|RBI
|5
|51/25
|K/BB
|11/2
|3
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Falter gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 4.53 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
