After going 2-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with an RBI) in his previous game against the Athletics.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .275 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 15 games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 41.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 of 90 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 41 .298 AVG .247 .342 OBP .295 .447 SLG .455 14 XBH 16 7 HR 8 29 RBI 24 38/13 K/BB 37/11 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings