After going 2-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with an RBI) in his previous game against the Athletics.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is hitting .275 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Jimenez has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.4% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 15 games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 41.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35 of 90 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 41
.298 AVG .247
.342 OBP .295
.447 SLG .455
14 XBH 16
7 HR 8
29 RBI 24
38/13 K/BB 37/11
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blackburn (3-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.
