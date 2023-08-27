Eloy Jiménez vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with an RBI) in his previous game against the Athletics.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .275 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 15 games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 41.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 90 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|41
|.298
|AVG
|.247
|.342
|OBP
|.295
|.447
|SLG
|.455
|14
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|24
|38/13
|K/BB
|37/11
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.73 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (3-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.
