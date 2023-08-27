Dansby Swanson vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .246 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 68 of 115 games this year (59.1%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (25.2%).
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (17 of 115), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, Swanson has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (13.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (42.6%), including 12 multi-run games (10.4%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.269
|AVG
|.224
|.339
|OBP
|.328
|.468
|SLG
|.390
|22
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|30
|55/22
|K/BB
|68/33
|1
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when the lefty tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
