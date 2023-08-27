The Chicago Cubs (68-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) clash on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (2-2) versus the Pirates and Bailey Falter (1-7).

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (1-7, 4.53 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

The Cubs will send Assad (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12 and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 23 games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Assad has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has 10 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when the left-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .293 batting average against him.

Falter heads into this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Falter will look to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

