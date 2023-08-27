Cody Bellinger will lead the way for the Chicago Cubs (68-61) on Sunday, August 27, when they take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) at PNC Park at 1:35 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Pirates have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PIT (1-7, 4.53 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Cubs' game versus the Pirates but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cubs (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to defeat the Pirates with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 65 times and won 38, or 58.5%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 29-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (64.4% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (41.3%) in those games.

The Pirates have a mark of 37-49 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.