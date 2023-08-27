Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in MLB play with 155 total home runs.

Chicago's .417 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 10th in the majors with a .254 batting average.

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (652 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs rank sixth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.284).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Assad has two quality starts this year.

Assad is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had 10 appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Rob Zastryzny 8/25/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Away Jordan Wicks Colin Selby 8/27/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Brett Kennedy 9/1/2023 Reds - Away - -

