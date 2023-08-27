Cody Bellinger vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 109 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Pirates.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 118 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 74.5% of his games this season (73 of 98), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (34.7%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (18.4%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has had at least one RBI in 45.9% of his games this season (45 of 98), with two or more RBI 15 times (15.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 56.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (18.4%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.326
|AVG
|.308
|.373
|OBP
|.356
|.583
|SLG
|.497
|26
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|32
|31/15
|K/BB
|31/15
|11
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates will send Falter (1-7) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the lefty tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
