The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Morel has picked up a hit in 50 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
  • In 19 games this season, he has homered (22.9%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 43.4% of his games this year, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 48.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 41
.245 AVG .247
.293 OBP .331
.477 SLG .500
16 XBH 18
9 HR 10
36 RBI 23
58/11 K/BB 53/17
3 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Falter (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.