You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Wilmer Flores and other players on the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants ahead of their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday at Oracle Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 30 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI (171 total hits). He's also swiped 59 bases.

He's slashed .333/.416/.566 on the season.

Acuna hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double, a triple and a walk.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Mets Aug. 21 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 131 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 83 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .272/.379/.595 on the year.

Olson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 26 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Flores Stats

Flores has put up 93 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He has a .299/.359/.543 slash line on the season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Braves Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Phillies Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.