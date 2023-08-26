The Oakland Athletics (38-91) visit the Chicago White Sox (50-79) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Touki Toussaint (1-6) for the White Sox and JP Sears (2-10) for the Athletics.

White Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Toussaint - CHW (1-6, 5.30 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (2-10, 4.54 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Injury Report
White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

  • Toussaint (1-6) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 10th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, a 1.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.546 in 13 games this season.
  • Toussaint has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.
  • In nine starts this season, Toussaint has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.
  • He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Touki Toussaint vs. Athletics

  • The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with 473 runs scored this season. They have a .224 batting average this campaign with 134 home runs (23rd in the league).
  • This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Athletics in one game, and they have gone 3-for-13 with two RBI over 3 2/3 innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

  • Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 26th of the season. He is 2-10 with a 4.54 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
  • Sears has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
  • Sears will try to secure his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.
  • He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.54), 23rd in WHIP (1.196), and 30th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.

