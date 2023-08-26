Player prop betting options for Luis Robert, Brent Rooker and others are available in the Chicago White Sox-Oakland Athletics matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Touki Toussaint Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Toussaint Stats

The White Sox's Touki Toussaint (1-6) will make his 10th start of the season.

None of Toussaint's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Toussaint has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Toussaint Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Aug. 21 4.0 7 7 7 3 4 at Cubs Aug. 15 4.0 3 3 3 4 5 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 5.0 6 4 4 9 5 at Rangers Aug. 3 5.1 5 4 4 9 4 vs. Guardians Jul. 28 5.0 3 0 0 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has collected 123 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .263/.320/.550 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 125 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.340/.368 so far this season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has put up 90 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .248/.331/.477 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 68 hits with 13 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 35 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .225/.315/.328 so far this season.

Kemp has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .600 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 25 3-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 21 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

