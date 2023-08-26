How to Watch the White Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics will hit the field on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Touki Toussaint, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 19th in MLB play with 142 total home runs.
- Chicago's .388 slugging percentage ranks 24th in baseball.
- The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago ranks 25th in runs scored with 533 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.
- The White Sox strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 22 average in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Chicago has a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 25th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.413).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Toussaint (1-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.30 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- So far this year, Toussaint does not have a quality start.
- Toussaint has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season entering this matchup.
- In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Mariners
|L 14-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Luis Castillo
|8/22/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Bryan Woo
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-4
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|George Kirby
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Zach Neal
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|JP Sears
|8/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Paul Blackburn
|8/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Dean Kremer
|8/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Gibson
|9/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Alex Faedo
