Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox play Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the White Sox covered the spread.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 20 of the 38 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (52.6%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Chicago has gone 19-16 (54.3%).

The White Sox have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 59 times this season for a 59-63-6 record against the over/under.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 ATS this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-37 24-42 21-28 29-50 37-59 13-19

